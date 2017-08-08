 Zenar is seeking an Electrical Crane Service Technician

08/08/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

 Zenar is seeking an
Electrical Crane Service Technician

  • Assemble, install, inspect, test or repair AC and DC electrical or electronic wiring, systems & equipment
  • Service all company products at customer sites: testing; troubleshooting and adjustments as needed
  • Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components to locate cause of breakdown and perform repairs
  • Complete all required records and documentation

REQUIREMENTS:
 Travel is required, mainly in the US; Ability to work all shifts, occasional weekends
 Good fundamental knowledge of electricity and electrical circuits
 Good communication skills and a good work ethic
 Valid driver’s license
PHYSICAL:
 Able to climb ladders, work above ground (not afraid of heights). Typical working heights 30-40 feet above ground
 Comfortable working in tight spaces; Work on knees, while laying on back; Work with arms overhead
 Ability to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis
 Able to stand for several hours at a time
Excellent Wage & Benefits Package
For further details, go to http://zenarcrane.com/job-listings/
To apply, send resume to lmk@zenarcrane.com
Zenar Corporation, an equal opportunity employer, is a heavy industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in overhead electric traveling cranes, hoists and related material handling equipment.