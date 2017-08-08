Zenar is seeking an Electrical Crane Service Technician

Assemble, install, inspect, test or repair AC and DC electrical or electronic wiring, systems & equipment

Service all company products at customer sites: testing; troubleshooting and adjustments as needed

Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components to locate cause of breakdown and perform repairs

Complete all required records and documentation

REQUIREMENTS:

 Travel is required, mainly in the US; Ability to work all shifts, occasional weekends

 Good fundamental knowledge of electricity and electrical circuits

 Good communication skills and a good work ethic

 Valid driver’s license

PHYSICAL:

 Able to climb ladders, work above ground (not afraid of heights). Typical working heights 30-40 feet above ground

 Comfortable working in tight spaces; Work on knees, while laying on back; Work with arms overhead

 Ability to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis

 Able to stand for several hours at a time

Excellent Wage & Benefits Package

For further details, go to http://zenarcrane.com/job-listings/

To apply, send resume to lmk@zenarcrane.com

Zenar Corporation, an equal opportunity employer, is a heavy industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in overhead electric traveling cranes, hoists and related material handling equipment.