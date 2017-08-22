Woman arrested after saying she was held hostage and needs ransom money

UNION GROVE – On 8/21/17 at approximately 2:00pm, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Union Grove for a report of the complainant’s daughter, Amber M. Pfeiffer being taken hostage. The complainant advised that Pfeiffer took her vehicle without permission on 8/13/17, and did not return it. The complainant told Detectives that on 8/21/17, she received a phone call from Pfeiffer indicating that she was being held by drug dealers and they were threatening to harm her if they didn’t receive a $500 ransom. However, Pfeiffer indicated the drug dealers would let her go to come pick the money up. When the complainant agreed to pay the money, Pfeiffer responded alone to collect the money. Pfeiffer was subsequently met by Sheriff’s Office Detectives.