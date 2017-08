Wednesday August 9th-Arvato Hiring Event

Arvato Hiring Event

Date: Wednesday, August 9th

Time: 10:00am –4:00pm

Location: Kenosha CountyJob Center

8600 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI 53143

For More Information or to Apply: www.kellyservices.us/Arvato

Or Call: 262-886-3950

Arvato, the leading player in the supply chain industry, continues to grow in Pleasant Prairie! Now is your chance to start a new career with a company that recognizes that their employeesare what makes them a great company!

Positions Available

1st,2nd, 3rdShifts

Packagers

ForkliftOperators

LineLeads

Clerks

Quality

Machine Operators

Maintenance Techs

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Minorities/Females/Disabled/Vets