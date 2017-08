Vigil set for Amari Griffin

A vigil has been set for Amari Griffin who passed away Sunday in a tragic drowning

Friends of Amari Griffin: Destiny Smith, Zoe Gosey

& Amear Campbell have organized a candle lighting for Amari Griffin the 16 year old who passed on Sunday

The location is Lincoln pPark At 5 PM On Wednesday August 2

Everyone is welcome to come

“We just want to celebrate Amaris life with love and memories”