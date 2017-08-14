USPS HIRING-Mail Processing Clerks

USPS Now Hiring!

PSE Mail ProcessingClerk-Oak Creek WI

Job Posting # NC10123972

$16.62/hour

Deadline to apply – Thurs. Aug. 19, 2017

Requirements:

 No experience required

 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

 Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching

 Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.

Numerous vacancies available now –

and more coming soon!

* This job has an exam requirement. Currently, applicants for this posting who do not yet have an exam score are being invited to take the exam.

Work Locations for these positions include:

345 W. St. Paul Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203 AND

7620 – 10th Street, Oak Creek, WI 53154

These are non-career positions which may lead to Career positions.

Apply online at www.usps.com/employment

Search “Wisconsin” by title of position

These positions start as temporary, but can –

and do lead to career positions.

Please apply at:

www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

