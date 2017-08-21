USPS Hiring-Casual Mail Handlers

Apply online atwww.usps.com/employment
Search “Wisconsin”
Check back regularly for new postings!
Requirements:
No experience required
Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school
Must pass criminal background check
Must pass drug screening
Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status
Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching
Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.
Numerous vacancies available now – and more coming soon!
This is a temporary appointment not to exceed 56 days. Subsequent appointments after a
6 day break in service may be offered, but are not guaranteed.
See full details: www.usps.com/employment
Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.