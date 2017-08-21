USPS Hiring-Casual Mail Handlers

USPS Now Hiring!

Casual (CEP) – Oak Creek WI & 531-532 zip code areas

Casual Mail Handler position: $14.00/hr.

Job Posting # NC10126073

Deadline to apply – Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Apply online atwww.usps.com/employment

Search “Wisconsin”

Check back regularly for new postings!

Requirements:

 No experience required

 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

 Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching

 Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.

Numerous vacancies available now – and more coming soon!

This is a temporary appointment not to exceed 56 days. Subsequent appointments after a

6 day break in service may be offered, but are not guaranteed.

See full details: www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.