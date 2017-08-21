USPS Hiring-Casual Mail Handlers

08/21/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

USPS Now Hiring!
Casual (CEP) – Oak Creek WI & 531-532 zip code areas
Casual Mail Handler position: $14.00/hr.
Job Posting # NC10126073
Deadline to apply – Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Apply online atwww.usps.com/employment
Search “Wisconsin”
Check back regularly for new postings!

Requirements:
 No experience required
 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school
 Must pass criminal background check
 Must pass drug screening
 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status
 Physically Able – arduous exertion involving prolonged standing, walking, bending and reaching
 Handling of heavy containers of mail and parcels weighing up to 70 lbs.

Numerous vacancies available now – and more coming soon!
This is a temporary appointment not to exceed 56 days. Subsequent appointments after a
6 day break in service may be offered, but are not guaranteed.

See full details: www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.