Tuesday August 29th-Go Riteway Transportation Onsite Recruitment

Go Riteway Transportation is Hiring – Onsite Recruitment

Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

1:30 – 3:30 PM

Employment Resource Center

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

School Bus Drivers for Oak Creek Routes

 Part time, hourly – $14.00/hr.

 AM, Noon & especially PM routes

 Valid Driver’s License w/ good driving record required

 At least 21 years of age

 Must successfully pass DOT physical, pre-employment drug test, and meet DOT requirements

We Offer Paid Training to obtain CDL with S & P endorsements (School & Passenger)

Go Riteway Transportation 7433 S. 10th Street Oak Creek, WI 53218

Not only is GO Riteway committed to providing superior transportation solutions to our customers, it is also a great place to work. We know and appreciate that it is only through the dedicated service of our employees that we fulfill our mission focusing on safety, customer service and employee training.

Racine County is an equal opportunity employer / service provider.