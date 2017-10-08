Tuesday August 15th-Manpower/SC Johnson HIRING EVENT

Manpower/SC Johnson HIRING EVENT

Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

9:00 am or 2:00 pm – SHARP!

* Given the nature of this event, you must arrive either at

9:00am or 2:00pm to be considered & to go through their whole process of applying , drug testing and orientation.

We Offer:

Immediate openings on all shifts – 1st, 2nd, 3rd

& 12 hour shifts

$13.00 per hour

Training Opportunities

Job Duties:

Moving materials in the Warehouse

Loading and Unloading

General clean up

Skills You Must Bring:

Previous warehouse or Assembly a plus, but will train

Ability to pass a drug test

Desire to work in a safe working environment

If you are looking for a change and a great opportunity,

WE WANT YOU!

Stop your job search and apply today!

To Apply – Go to: www.manpower.com

Create your profile;

And, Call Us – (262) 260-3200