Tuesday August 15th-Manpower/SC Johnson HIRING EVENT

* Given the nature of this event, you must arrive either at
9:00am or 2:00pm to be considered & to go through their whole process of applying , drug testing and orientation.
We Offer:
Immediate openings on all shifts – 1st, 2nd, 3rd
& 12 hour shifts
$13.00 per hour
Training Opportunities
Job Duties:
Moving materials in the Warehouse
Loading and Unloading
General clean up
Skills You Must Bring:
Previous warehouse or Assembly a plus, but will train
Ability to pass a drug test
Desire to work in a safe working environment
If you are looking for a change and a great opportunity,
WE WANT YOU!
Stop your job search and apply today!
To Apply – Go to: www.manpower.com
Create your profile;
And, Call Us – (262) 260-3200