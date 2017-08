Thursday September 7th-UNFI Onsite Interviews

Business Is Growing!

UNFI Onsite Interviews

Thursday, September 7th 2:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

3138 Highway H • Sturtevant, WI 53177

NOW HIRING: Lift Operators & Selectors

• 4-Day Work Week starting at 9:30 a.m.

• Paid weekly on Fridays.

• Outstanding benefits — Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k with company match, profit sharing, and more!

• Lift Operators start at $14.75 with $1.00 premium.

• Selectors start at $14.751hour starting wage with immediate opportunity for an additional $4.50/hour incentive.

Must complete application at www.unfi.com Please bring updated resume. UNFI is an Equal Opportunity Employer