Thursday morning fire causes extensive damage to Edgewood Ave home

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at 1725 Edgewood Avenue Thursday morning at 2:21am . Upon arrival, the first in Engine reported heavy fire throughout the first floor. A fast attack was initiated and the fire was brought under control. None of the occupants were at home at the time of the fire. We Energies secured utilities to the home. The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. The family was in contact with the Red Cross to make arrangements for shelter. No injuries were reported, there is an estimated $68,000 in fire loss and officials with the Racine Fire Department state that the fire is currently under investigation

Photo courtesy of Karen Bueno