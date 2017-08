Thursday August 31st-Express Employment Professionals Walk-In Interviews

Express Employment Professionals

Thursday August 31st

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Racine County Workforce Solutions Center

1717 Taylor Ave, Racine WI

Employment Resource Center

HIRING:

Assembler

AssemblyLine

SuperLube Store Manager – WI Rapids, Brookfield & Woodridge, IL

Warehouse

Welder

Prepper

Lab Tech

City Planner

CNC

Machinist

Powder Coater

Mechanical Assembly

Warehouse

Special Education Assistant

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN SECOND SHIFT

Shipping & Receiving 2nd shift

Machine Operator/Printing Press Operator

And, Many more!