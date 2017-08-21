Thursday August 24th-TEMPSNOW Onsite Recruitment

08/21/2017 | Filed under: Animal Adoption | Posted by:

TEMPSNOW
Onsite Recruitment
Thursday, August 24th, 2017
9:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Employment Resource Center
Employment Resource Center

We Are Hiring For: All shifts, Racine and Kenosha

  • Rubber Molder / Injection Molder $11.00 – 2nd & 3rd shifts
  • CNC Operator (Boot Campers welcome) $12-$14 – all shifts
  • Sorter $9 – 3rd shift
  • Grinder Set Up Operator $12-$20 DOE – 1st & 2nd shift
  • Grinders $10-$13 – all shifts
  • Supervisor $15-$20 – 2nd shift
  • CNC Machine Operator $15-$20 – 2nd & 3rd shift
  • Quality Inspector $10 – 1st shift
  • Punch Press Operator $13.27 – Temp-to-Hire
  • Milling $12-$14 – all shifts
  • General Labor $8-$12 – all shifts
  • Machine Maintenance 1st shift
  • Production Tech 1st & 2nd shift
  • Grinder $12 temp-to-perm – 1st shift
  • Warehouse and Packaging $11.50 – 1st shift

 