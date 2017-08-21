Thursday August 24th-TEMPSNOW Onsite Recruitment
TEMPSNOW
Onsite Recruitment
Thursday, August 24th, 2017
9:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Employment Resource Center
We Are Hiring For: All shifts, Racine and Kenosha
- Rubber Molder / Injection Molder $11.00 – 2nd & 3rd shifts
- CNC Operator (Boot Campers welcome) $12-$14 – all shifts
- Sorter $9 – 3rd shift
- Grinder Set Up Operator $12-$20 DOE – 1st & 2nd shift
- Grinders $10-$13 – all shifts
- Supervisor $15-$20 – 2nd shift
- CNC Machine Operator $15-$20 – 2nd & 3rd shift
- Quality Inspector $10 – 1st shift
- Punch Press Operator $13.27 – Temp-to-Hire
- Milling $12-$14 – all shifts
- General Labor $8-$12 – all shifts
- Machine Maintenance 1st shift
- Production Tech 1st & 2nd shift
- Grinder $12 temp-to-perm – 1st shift
- Warehouse and Packaging $11.50 – 1st shift