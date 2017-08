Thursday August 24th-Hypro Job Fair

HYPRO JOB FAIR

August 24th

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

HyPro , Inc.

600 S. Jefferson St.

Waterford, WI 53185

Machine Operators: No experience necessary, we will train!

1ST SHIFT

General Cleaner

CNC Set Up

Quality Engineer

2ND SHIFT

CNC Grinders

Machine Operators

Quality Technicians

3RD SHIFT

CNC Grinders

Machine Operators

Can’t make it to the event? Apply online at www.hypro.com