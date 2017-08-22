Thursday August 24th-Backpack Giveaway at MH Imaging

Research has shown that as many as one in five children nationwide do not have access to basic school supplies due to difficult family economic situations. A local business and health care provider is hosting an event to address this problem in the Racine area. MH Imaging, LLC, of 6800 Washington Avenue, Suite B in Mount Pleasant, will hold a backpack giveaway at its facility on Thursday, August 24th from 5pm to 7pm.

Two-hundred fifty (250) backpacks will be distributed at the event. The backpacks will be filled with pencils, notebooks, folders and other essential school supplies that every child needs for success in the classroom.

A number of recognizable faces will be present at the event, including City of Racine Mayor Dennis Wiser, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot, Racine Unified School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lolli Haws, and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Children at the event will also be provided a healthy granola bar snack and bottle of water, courtesy of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly. Attendees should park in the parking lot to the rear (north) of the building at 6800 Washington Avenue, where the event will be held.

MH Imaging is a medical imaging center with facilities in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha. Founded by Malcolm Hatfield Jr. MD, FACR, MH Imaging is a high-value, low cost provider offering radiology and diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, CT, and MRI scans to the uninsured, patients with high deductibles, and those seeking an alternative to radiology services found elsewhere in hospitals and clinics.