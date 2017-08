SILVER ALERT issued for missing Racine Man

Silver Alert activated in Racine County for missing man Cesario Cisneros. He is a 76 year old Hispanic male, 5’2″ and 150 lbs. Brown eyes and black/gray hair. He is on foot and last seen in the 1800 block of Roe Avenue in the city of Racine. He was last seen at 9am 8/5/17 wearing black dress pants and a white dress shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Racine PD at 262-886-2300