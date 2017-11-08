SILVER ALERT for missing S. Milwaukee Man-Roger Roidt

Silver Alert statewide for Richard Roidt, w/m, age 77, 5’6″ and 165 lbs. He left his home in South Milwaukee on 8/9 at 6:30 PM and has not returned. Has gone missing previously and on that occasion was found in Iowa. He also has possible ties to Texas. Last seen wearing a blue or gray shirt, black jeans and black shoes. He also has a Vietnam Vet had he usually wears.

He is believed to be driving a brown 2001 Sable Mercury with WI plates: 273-FBX. Anyone with information is asked to call South Milwaukee PD at 414-768-8060 or your local law enforcement agency