Severe Thunderstorm WATCH in effect until 9 pm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 9PM

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CALUMET

COLUMBIA

DANE

DODGE

FOND DU LAC

GREEN

GREEN LAKE

JEFFERSON

KENOSHA

MANITOWOC

MILWAUKEE

OZAUKEE

RACINE

ROCK

SHEBOYGAN

WALWORTH

WASHINGTON

WAUKESHA