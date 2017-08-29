September 18th-City of Racine begins new solid waste collection program

Beginning the week of September 18, 2017 the City of Racine will begin city-wide semi- automated solid waste collection using city issued 95-gallon solid waste carts, and rear-loading solid waste collection trucks with cart lifting equipment.

DO NOT use the 95-gallon cart until the week of September 18, 2017.

Our cart supplier is currently delivering all of our solid waste customers a black 95-gallon solid waste cart.

Customers will be allowed to exchange the initially issued 95-gallon cart for a smaller cart, at no charge, after a six month trial period. Details on this process will be published in March 2018.

If you have any questions you can also give us a call at 636-9126 or 636-9121.

All solid waste must be placed into the black cart for it to be collected. Anything outside of the cart will not be collected.

Implementing this new system will not change the day of the week that your solid waste is normally collected, but we will be providing reschedule pick-ups if your normal collection day falls on a holiday. Please see the attached schedule of the holiday collections for the remainder of 2017.

Bulky Waste Disposal:

To provide our customers a means of disposing large items that can’t be fit into a cart, the Department of Public Works (DPW) will provide pick-ups of bulky wastes to individual residential customers through a “call in” system, with four “no charge” bulky waste collections annually per residential unit served. If a residential unit requires more than these four bulky waste pickups, the property owner will be charged a $50 fee per 5 Yard Truck collection.

To arrange a bulky waste pickup, residential property owners must call the DPW Field Office at:(262) 636-9126 to schedule a pickup. The Field Office will ask what materials are being collected so we can send the appropriate collection vehicle. We will then set up a collection date which will typically be on a different day than the customer’s normal solid waste collection.

Residential customers also have the option to bring their household bulky wastes to 1 of 3 “free” drop-off sites. Proof of residency is required at all sites when the items are dropped off.

The 3 bulky waste drop-off sites will be available as follows:

Pearl Street Facility – Main Site – open Tuesday through Saturday, except holidays and Saturdays fol-lowing a holiday, 52 weeks per year; from 10 AM – 6 PM. All items, including regulated wastes (fee required), can be brought to this site. Yout Street and Edgewood Avenue (1936 Edgewood Avenue, behind Walgreens) – Mondays and Wednesdays, except holidays, April through November, 10 AM – 6 PM 19th Street and West Boulevard (1955 Grove Avenue) – Tuesdays and Thursdays, except holidays, April through November, 10 AM – 6 PM

Options for Dealing with Quantities of Solid Waste that Exceed the Capacity of a 95 Gallon Cart:

Hold the excess material for the following week’s solid waste collection

If you routinely exceed the capacity of a single 95-gallon cart, you may want to purchase additional 95-gallon cart(s) for $55.00 each by calling the DPW Field Office at 636-9126 to arrange payment and delivery.

Yard waste is banned from the landfill, and if it is put into the black-colored solid waste cart, the cart will not be collected. Yard waste is leaves, grass clippings, plant stalks, flowers, and branches/brush under 6 inches in diameter.

DPW is planning changes to the city’s yard waste handling procedures that will be implemented in 2018, but to dispose of your yard wastes for the remainder of 2017 you have two options:

You can dispose of all your yard waste during this fall’s curb-line leaf collections. You may deposit your yard waste and leaves in the street along the curb-line from September 18, 2017 through November 30, 2017. You can bring yard waste to the Pearl Street or satellite drop-off sites

Recycling of privately owned trash cans:

If you want to dispose of your privately owned trash cans, place your empty cans next to your recycling (blue) cart on a regularly scheduled recycling collection day during September and October of 2017.

Special collection of solid waste and recycling available for disabled and elderly customers:

Disabled and elderly customers may apply to have their solid waste and recycling collected from their back door if no one in their household is physically able to carry their solid waste to the curb line or alley for collection.

Application forms can be downloaded here .

For more information about the automated solid waste disposal click here .

To leave feedback about the new collection system directly to the commissioner online click here .