September 17th-Pet Portrait Fundraiser Adoption Event To Benefit Hope Safehouse

September 17th

Pet Portrait Fundraiser and Adoption Event

The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding

5326 Durand Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

Bourelle Furtography, in conjunction with The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding, is proud to announce our first pet portrait fundraiser and adoption event!! All donations will benefit Hope Safehouse.

Bring your dog, make a small donation and get a portrait taken!! We will have 3 different donation packages available:

$5…… Receive a free digital portrait.

$10…..Receive a digital portrait and a 5×7 print

$15…..Receive a digital portrait and an 8×10 print

Enter the raffle for a chance to win a free Furtography photo session or one night’s free boarding at The Woof!

There will also be dogs available for adoption from Northcentral Maltese Rescue.

Any dog adopted during the event will receive a free photo session from Bourelle Furtography.



