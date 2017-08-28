September 16th-Spirit Run of Racine 2017

Spirit Run of Racine 2017

Saturday, September 16 at 9 AM – 11 AM

Kids Cove Playground

40 Kewaunee St, Racine, Wisconsin 53402

Hosted by The 5K Spirit Run of Racine

Join us for our second annual 5K Spirit Run/Walk of Racine! This is a great opportunity for you to help raise money and benefit the school of your choice! When you designate which school you are participating for, that school will receive 20% of your event fee! Get your friends and family to help out and participate – the school with the most school spirit wins prizes! Once a school has over 50 participants, they can pick their own color for t-shirts (deadline for custom shirts is August 28th)! Special awards and prizes for schools with the most and best school spirit during the race!

Great goody bag, free t-shirt, and door prizes for the event! Special prices for families and team registration. This is a professionally timed event. Stroller friendly! Enjoy music and refreshments after the race! Special awards for top 3 male and top 3 female winners. Every child under the age of 12 will receive their own medal of accomplishment!

Race begins promptly at 9am. Day of registration is at 8am. Race begins at the Kids Cove Playground at North Beach and goes along the bike path, behind the zoo, along Michigan Blvd, and then circles back and finishes back at the Kids Cove Playground where you can enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

To register and for additional information please visit http://www.active.com/racine-wi/running/distance-running-races/the-spirit-run-of-racine-2017