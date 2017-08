Resident asks for help to find stolen “Bratz” bicycle

The owner of this bicycle is asking for help from the community to try to find this stolen bicycle. The bicycle was stolen out of the front yard at about 5PM on Wednesday August 2nd, near Roosevelt school in Racine on the Northside. It’s a Bratz purple bike with a purple suede seat. I took the kick stand off as well. Anyone with information is asked to message Blakely Hood on Facebook