Racine County Sheriff-Waukegan Homicide Suspect Arrested in Racine

On August 22, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit were provided information that Farid S. Rakin (aka Jarrod Davis) who was wanted for a homicide investigation from Waukegan Illinois, was hiding in a hotel room located in the city of Racine. Metro agents found Farid Rakin and Nicole Maise in the hotel room and arrested both individuals. Found in the room was 5.5 grams of heroin, 137.8 grams of cocaine, 3.6 gram of marijuana, prescription medications, US Currency, cell phones, a quest card, drug packaging material and digital scales.

Both are being held in the Racine County Jail:

Farid Rakin age 49, A resident of Waukegan, Illinois.

– Warrant for 1st degree murder

– Warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm

– Possession of heroin with intent to deliver

– Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

– Possession of THC

– Repeat drug offender

– Keeper of a drug place

Nicole Maise age 27, A resident of the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

– Party to a crime – Possession of heroin with intent to deliver

– Party to a crime – Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

– Possession of THC

– Keeper of a drug place