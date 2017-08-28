Racine County Sheriff release identity of man found dead in Lake Michigan near Sam Meyers Park

The deceased person that was recovered from Lake Michigan on 8/27/17, has been identified as Christopher J. Melik (age 48) of Waupaca, WI. This investigation is ongoing, however it is not believed that Melik’s death is suspicious in nature.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our sincere condolences to Christopher Melik’s family during this difficult time.

Original Press Release from August 27th, 2017

On August 27th, at approximately 2:10pm a citizen reported what appeared to be a body in Lake Michigan, to the South of Sam Meyers Park. First Responders removed the body from the water and it was immediately determined that the person was deceased.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified. The deceased is described as a white male, approximately 250lbs and 6’01” with brown hair. The deceased has Multiple arm tattoos and a horse with warrior on the right side of his chest and a beheaded warrior on a horse on the left side of his chest. There deceased also has tattoos of two women on his left forearm and numbers tattooed on each of his left knuckles.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Please contact Detective Evans at 262-636-3232 or Detective Scherff at 262-636-3190 with any further information.