Racine County Sheriff-Female victim found in Yorkville identified-Death ruled a homicide

UPDATED: August 31st, 2017

On August 30, 2017, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the discovery of human remains in the Town of Yorkville. The remains were discovered near S. Sylvania Ave. just North of CTH KR, and have been identified as Audrey M. Scott, female, . The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are several persons of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office conducted the autopsy. No additional information is available at this time.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a suspicious death investigation after remains were discovered in the Town of Yorkville on Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department is assisting in the investigation and confirming the victim’s identity; whom we believe is from the Milwaukee area.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update our community as information becomes available.