Racine County Sheriff-4 year old boy drowns at Brown’s Lake

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office- On Monday, August 21, 2017 at approximately 5:28pm Racine County Sheriff’s squads were dispatched to Fischer Park at Browns Lake for a missing four-year-old boy. The boy was there with a care giver and several other children, including the missing boy’s sister and brother.

Sheriff’s deputies secured the entrance/exit of the park and started searching for the boy. The Racine County Sheriff’s Dive Team was immediately dispatched as well as the Town of Burlington Fire/Rescue Department. A patron at the park who was assisting with the search spotted the boy under the water near the pier and called for deputies. Dive team members jumped into the water and removed the boy. CPR was immediately started and the boy was transported to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington by Town of Burlington Rescue; however, he did not survive.

Contact was made with the boy’s parents who reside in the City of Racine. Names are not being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation and thus far it appears to be a tragic drowning accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s family and friends.