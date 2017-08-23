Overnight fire damages Villa Street home

On August 23rd shortly before 1 a.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to 1642 Villa Street for a reported fire. The occupant called 911 stating her “bedroom is on fire.” Fire crews called this a working fire upon arrival. All occupants were confirmed out of the building while crews attacked the fire containing it to the second floor bedroom. The occupant was interviewed and stated that she knocked over a lit candle which ignited the bed. The two occupants of the home will be staying with family members while the home owner makes repairs. Fire Officials state there is an estimated $25,000 in fire loss