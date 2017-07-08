NOW HIRING-Customer Service Representative

* Resolve issues by offering solutions, explanations and options

* Manage incoming calls and customer inquiries

* Generate sales leads * Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction

Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication

Strong phone contact handling and active listening skills

Customer Service oriented

Critical thinking, multi-tasking, prioritization & time management

Familiarity with CRM and MS Office software programs

Requirements:

High School Diploma/Equivalency

1-2 years’ customer service related experience

Office Management / Supervisory background a plus

To apply, send resume to Resume5@racinecounty.com

Racine County is an equal opportunity employer / service provider.