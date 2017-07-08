NOW HIRING-Customer Service Representative

* Resolve issues by offering solutions, explanations and options
* Manage incoming calls and customer inquiries
* Generate sales leads * Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction
Skills:
Excellent verbal and written communication
Strong phone contact handling and active listening skills
Customer Service oriented
Critical thinking, multi-tasking, prioritization & time management
Familiarity with CRM and MS Office software programs
Requirements:
High School Diploma/Equivalency
1-2 years’ customer service related experience
Office Management / Supervisory background a plus
To apply, send resume to Resume5@racinecounty.com
Racine County is an equal opportunity employer / service provider.