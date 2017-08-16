Now Hiring-Blending Operator

Letsch Staffing is seeking Wet Blending operator

  • Will work under the Lead operator
  • They will obtain picking sheets daily from Lead operator
  • Press ingredients in proper order
  • Verify that metal detector and all processing equipment are operating in a safe manner
  • Pack totes/pails/boxes to proper weight, label and seal properly
  • Complete required documentation
  • Scan finished product into inventory
  • Perform daily cleaning assignments
  • Communication Oral- Ability to communicate with others
  • Problem solving- Ability to find a solution for or deal proactively with work-related problems.
  • Communication Written- Ability to communicate in writing clearly.
  • Accountability – Ability to accept responsibility and account for his/her actions
  • Commitment – Ability to work within company’s policies of customer satisfaction & teamwork.
  • High School Diploma or equivalent
  • Experience: Food ingredient and bar code background preferred
  • Computer skills: Candidates must be familiar with computer operation

Will be standing walking, Sitting, Crawling, climbing, squatting, Bending, reaching

Hours are 6:30a.m. – 2:30p.m.

Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com.