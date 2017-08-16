Now Hiring-Blending Operator
Letsch Staffing is seeking Wet Blending operator
- Will work under the Lead operator
- They will obtain picking sheets daily from Lead operator
- Press ingredients in proper order
- Verify that metal detector and all processing equipment are operating in a safe manner
- Pack totes/pails/boxes to proper weight, label and seal properly
- Complete required documentation
- Scan finished product into inventory
- Perform daily cleaning assignments
- Communication Oral- Ability to communicate with others
- Problem solving- Ability to find a solution for or deal proactively with work-related problems.
- Communication Written- Ability to communicate in writing clearly.
- Accountability – Ability to accept responsibility and account for his/her actions
- Commitment – Ability to work within company’s policies of customer satisfaction & teamwork.
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Experience: Food ingredient and bar code background preferred
- Computer skills: Candidates must be familiar with computer operation
Will be standing walking, Sitting, Crawling, climbing, squatting, Bending, reaching
Hours are 6:30a.m. – 2:30p.m.
Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com.