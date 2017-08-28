NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program

Mondays, Sept 18 — Dec 4, 2017

6 – 8:30pm

The free, 12-week course is taught by trained NAMI members who have lived with this experi-ence and offers education and support for families and friends of people with mental illness.

The course teaches the knowledge and skills that family members need to cope more effectively.

• Attend with other family members just like you in a confidential setting.

• Gain insight into how mental illness affects your relative.

• Take an eye-opening look inside some of today’s current brain research related to mental illness.

• Learn how families can become advocates for better treatments for their relatives.

• Learn about the mental illness medications available and the latest treatment options.

• Learn to cope with worry and stress; learn to focus on care for you as well as your loved ones.

Many describe the impact of this program as life changing. Join the over 150,000 individuals just like you, who have gained information, insight, understanding, and empowerment.

Classes fill up quickly, so contact:

6 – 8:30pm @ NAMI Racine County

Call 262-637-0582 to register

Deadline: September 8, 2017

