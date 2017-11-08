MPPD-Traffic stop leads to drug & weapon charges

On Thursday August 10, 2017 at 4:21pm, a Mount Pleasant Police Officer, observed a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed on Sunnyslope Drive. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the two occupants of the vehicle. While doing so the officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Located within the vehicle was 183 grams of marijuana, 9 grams of cocaine, approximately $1000 in cash and a semiautomatic hand gun. The operator Cody Peacock, 28, of Racine was transported to the Racine County Jail and was held on the following charges;

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (Felony)

Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine (Felony)

Felon in possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Probation and Parole Hold

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charges.