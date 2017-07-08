Monday morning fire at Jensen’s Towing damages two vehicles

Racine Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 7AM on Monday August 7th to reports of heavy black smoke and flames at the Southwest corner of Batten Field behind Jensen’s Towing and Wild Rides. Fire crews observed 2 vehicles on fire in the secured yard of Jensen’s Towing. Firefighters from Engine 2 used bolt cutters to cut a heavy chain to access Jensen’s yard. A fully involved 2003 Honda Odyssey was a total loss and a 2003 Chrysler Pacifica also was on fire. The fire was extinguished quickly and and without incident. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.