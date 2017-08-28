McLane Company is HIRING Class A Drivers in our Sturtevant, WI location!

All experience levels welcome with up to a $10,000 sign on bonus for experienced drivers!

Our driver teammates have guts, grit and a go-getter attitude, and we’re looking for more of it.

Do you have a CDL-A license? Would you like to work with the best team in the industry? McLane Company in Sturtevant is looking for qualified candidates to join our driver team. Apply today and ROLL WITH US.

OUR DRIVER TEAMMATES:

Driver Teammates are responsible for the accurate and timely distribution of food staples, food specialty products and restaurant supplies to various customer locations.

McLANE OFFERS:

• Up To $10,000 Sign On Bonus for Experienced Drivers

• Health Benefits Start Day 1

• Industry Leading 401(k) with Company Match

• $55-65K Average First Year Pay

• 1, 2, & 3 Day Routes

• Training Program available for Entry-Level Drivers

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

• Valid Class A CDL

• 21 Years of Age, HS Diploma

• Must Pass DOT Physical and Hair Follicle Drug Screen

• Must Meet McLane’s MVR Requirements

LEARN MORE:

• Click Here For More Information or To Apply Now

• Call To Speak To A Teammate: 262-504-1617

McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs close to 22,000 teammates, operates 80 distribution centers and owns one of the nation’s largest private fleets.

McLane Company is an EOE AA M/F/Vet/Disabled