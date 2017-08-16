Man arrested on charges of battery to a police officer

On Tuesday August 15, 2017 at approximately 1:17pm, Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the intersection of Spring St. and Green Bay Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Within minutes of the first call there were two additional accidents in the same area. While officers worked to clear the intersection and divert traffic from the area, a resident of the 4700 block of Spring St., who was operating his vehicle, became agitated with officers directing traffic. He yelled obscenities and created a disturbance in public. This suspect was identified as Charles HAAKMA, 66 from Mount Pleasant.

Eventually, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department with the assistance from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, attempted to take HAAKMA into custody due to him creating a disturbance. During the arrest process, HAAKMA struck a Mount Pleasant officer in the face. The officer was not seriously injured.

After that, HAAKMA was transported to the county jail. The following charges were referred: Disorderly conduct, Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting / Obstructing.