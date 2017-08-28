Kenosha Sheriff-Human remains found in 2016 have been identified

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at approximately 3:00 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shoreline of Lake Michigan near the 1100 block of Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for what appeared to be found human remains.

After an extensive investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau as well as the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, the human remains have been identified as: Jonce Robinson Jr., 38, of Waukegan, Illinois. Jonce’s manner and cause of death are undetermined.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau as well as the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office would like to thank the numerous media outlets that put the initial information out to the public. The response from Jonce’s family members is what assisted in his positive identification.

Jonce’s remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification where an anthropologic examination and collected DNA were able to confirm his identification. This brought closure not only to Jonce’s family, but to the long hours put in by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Detectives and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It is important that the public is aware of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). NamUs is a valuable aid to all person/s in the hope of locating loved ones who have gone missing (namus.gov

).