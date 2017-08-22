Kenosha County Sheriff-18 year-old struck by train

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office-

On 08-22-17 at 12:07 am The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Salem Lakes Rescue responded for a report of an individual who was struck by a moving train at 258th Court and Highway C (Wilmot Road).

Investigation revealed that an 18 year old man was on the tracks with intent to video the moving train with his cell phone. Reportedly, the conductor of the Canadian National train saw the man and began to slow it down (approximately 35 miles per hour). The man failed to remove himself from the tracks in time and was struck. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The man was with four other subjects of similar age, none of which were injured.

The train conductor reportedly could see the lights from several cellular phones as he approached. It took approximately one mile for the 118 car train to come to rest as the conductor fully applied the brakes post known impact with the pedestrian. Estimate weight of train was over 13,000 tons.

Railway at scene was closed over two hours for investigation. Names of involved are being withheld at this as investigation continues.