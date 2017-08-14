Johnson Health Tech is HIRING

Johnson Health Tech is HIRING

We Welcome Johnson Health Tech to Racine County!

Join the Johnson Health Tech Team!

Now Hiring:

Builder/Welder Assembler

Grinding Shipping

* We are looking for our first staffing needs to be filled with candidates who will

have the ability to begin training in our current facility in South Milwaukee.

Full Benefits Package: Health, Dental, Vision, Life, Disability, Domestic Partner Coverage, Vacation, Holiday, 401k, Paid Training

To Apply:

Send resume – Michelle.Martinez@johnsonfit.com

In Person at – 2201 – 12th Avenue

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

One of our five top company goals is to create a best-in-class workplace, because we know that happy and productive employees are necessary to achieving all our goals and becoming a more sustainable company.

http://us.corporate.johnsonfitness.com/

JOHNSON HEALTH TECH