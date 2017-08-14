IT Service Center Technician Training

WHY?
JOBS! The need for IT Service Center Technicians will increase as technology continues to advance. Businesses will need help maintaining their computer equipment and software.
ABOUT
This training program provides an opportunity for young adults ages 17-29 to:
•learn in-demand skills for positions in InformationTechnology (IT)
•prepare for and earn twoindustry recognized certifications
•intern with a local company
THE TRAINING
When:
September 5, 2017 – December 12, 2017
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Gateway Technical College – Racine Campus
1001 S. Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Work in a supportive role in the IT Department with a strong emphasis on outstanding customer service. You can work in a variety of settings, from offices to universities to call centers.
Required Pre-Application deadline is
August 23. Pre-Application can be completed
at www.racinecounty.com/TechHire