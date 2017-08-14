IT Service Center Technician Training

IT SERVICE CENTER TECHNICIAN TRAINING

Register and learn more at an upcoming

informational session 262.638.6701

CALL TODAY

Training is FREE for eligible participants.

WHY?

JOBS! The need for IT Service Center Technicians will increase as technology continues to advance. Businesses will need help maintaining their computer equipment and software.

ABOUT

This training program provides an opportunity for young adults ages 17-29 to:

•learn in-demand skills for positions in InformationTechnology (IT)

•prepare for and earn twoindustry recognized certifications

•intern with a local company

THE TRAINING

When:

September 5, 2017 – December 12, 2017

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gateway Technical College – Racine Campus

1001 S. Main Street, Racine, WI 53403

Work in a supportive role in the IT Department with a strong emphasis on outstanding customer service. You can work in a variety of settings, from offices to universities to call centers.

Required Pre-Application deadline is

August 23. Pre-Application can be completed

at www.racinecounty.com/TechHire