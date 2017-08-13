HELP WANTED-Production Maintenance Worker

This position is responsible for: Repairing and maintaining CNC and other machinery. General repairs to building and property including mechanical, electrical, HVAC, hydraulic, pneumatic and plumbing systems.

  • Inspects, schedules, and performs preventative maintenance work on machines and company equipment.
  • Analyzes and takes appropriate action to repair machines and company equipment.
  • Adds and maintains plumbing and electrical systems to buildings as required.
  • Responsible for overall maintenance, snow removal, and repair of buildings.
  • Initiates purchase orders for parts and machines.
  • 1 – 5 years experience needed

