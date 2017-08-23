HELP WANTED-Crossing Guards NEEDED

08/23/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

NOW HIRING -Crossing Guards

Are you looking for part-time hours?
Are you available Mornings and Afternoons?
Are you looking to get out of the house for a few hours and get paid?
Do you like Children of all ages?

Then we want to talk to you!!!

We are searching for RESPONSIBLE people to be trained as
Crossing-Guards for the City of Racine.
 Various hours and locations
 Part time & Relief available
 $11.05-$11.83/hour
 Driver’s license required

If you are interested – please apply at:
City Hall – Human Resources Department
730 Washington Ave – Room #204
Phone Number: (262) 636-9176
City of Racine – Police Department
730 Center Street, Racine, WI 53403
262-635-7750

Visit us at http://cityofracine.org/Police/
The City of Racine is an EOE/AA/ADA Employer