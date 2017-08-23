HELP WANTED-Crossing Guards NEEDED

NOW HIRING -Crossing Guards

Are you looking for part-time hours?

Are you available Mornings and Afternoons?

Are you looking to get out of the house for a few hours and get paid?

Do you like Children of all ages?

Then we want to talk to you!!!

We are searching for RESPONSIBLE people to be trained as

Crossing-Guards for the City of Racine.

 Various hours and locations

 Part time & Relief available

 $11.05-$11.83/hour

 Driver’s license required

If you are interested – please apply at:

City Hall – Human Resources Department

730 Washington Ave – Room #204

Phone Number: (262) 636-9176

City of Racine – Police Department

730 Center Street, Racine, WI 53403

262-635-7750

Visit us at http://cityofracine.org/Police/

The City of Racine is an EOE/AA/ADA Employer