HELP WANTED-Crossing Guards NEEDED

Are you looking for part-time hours?
Are you available Mornings and Afternoons?
Are you looking to get out of the house for a few hours and get paid?
Do you like Children of all ages?
Then we want to talk to you!!!
We are searching for RESPONSIBLE people to be trained as
Crossing-Guards for the City of Racine.
Various hours and locations
Part time & Relief available
$11.05-$11.83/hour
Driver’s license required
If you are interested – please apply at:
City Hall – Human Resources Department
730 Washington Ave – Room #204
Phone Number: (262) 636-9176
City of Racine – Police Department
730 Center Street, Racine, WI 53403
262-635-7750
Visit us at http://cityofracine.org/Police/
The City of Racine is an EOE/AA/ADA Employer