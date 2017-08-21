Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for Security System Installers

Halpin Personnel has immediate openings

for Security System Installers.

Network Cabling- Voice/Data/Audio/Video/Fiber Optics

The ideal candidate will have 2+ years’ experience with the Installation of:

– Copper and Fiber Optic Network Cabling for inside and outside plant applications.

– OSP Campus builds.

– Fiber optic fusion Splicing.

– Security systems installation and service experience will be helpful

This is a Field Technician Position with great earning potential for the right candidate(s).

Testing, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and repair skills are a plus.

We will train the right candidate if you possess some but not all of the desired experience.

Must have the ability to work alone or as a team, accomplish goals, and present him/her in a professional manner.

A valid driver’s license, without restrictions, is required

Pay · $16.00-$22.00 per hour Hours · 7:00am – 4:00 (schedule varies could finish at 4:30-5:00 depending on job)

Call or email Gary at Halpin. 262-898-4015 or gary@halpinpersonnel.com

Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.