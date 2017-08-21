Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for Security System Installers

Network Cabling- Voice/Data/Audio/Video/Fiber Optics
The ideal candidate will have 2+ years’ experience with the Installation of:
– Copper and Fiber Optic Network Cabling for inside and outside plant applications.
– OSP Campus builds.
– Fiber optic fusion Splicing.
– Security systems installation and service experience will be helpful
This is a Field Technician Position with great earning potential for the right candidate(s).
Testing, troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and repair skills are a plus.
We will train the right candidate if you possess some but not all of the desired experience.
Must have the ability to work alone or as a team, accomplish goals, and present him/her in a professional manner.
A valid driver’s license, without restrictions, is required
|Pay
· $16.00-$22.00 per hour
|Hours
· 7:00am – 4:00 (schedule varies could finish at 4:30-5:00 depending on job)
Call or email Gary at Halpin. 262-898-4015 or gary@halpinpersonnel.com
Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.