Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for Production & Sanitation workers

Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for Production and Sanitation workers in Oak Creek. This location is just past 7 Mile Road on Hwy 38, so the distance is not far from Racine.

You can start tomorrow!

Pay

$10-$11 p/hr based on shift

Job Responsibilities

All 3 shifts available

No experience needed

Stop in to Halpin and ask for Cynthia!

Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.