Go Riteway is Hiring – School Bus Drivers

 Part time, hourly – $14.00/hr.

 AM, Noon & especially PM routes

 Valid Driver’s License w/ good driving record required

 At least 21 years of age w/ minimum of 3 years’ verified continued, valid licensed driving status

 Must successfully pass DOT physical, pre-employment drug test, and meet DOT requirements

We offer paid training to obtain CDL with S & P endorsements

(School & Passenger)

To Apply, go to http://goriteway.com/services/school-bus

Click on Employment; click on Job Listings

Search Department:: School Bus, Oak Creek

Or, Call Stephanie – (414) 571-9001 ext. 106

Go Riteway Transportation

7433 S. 10th Street

Oak Creek, WI 53218

Not only is GO Riteway committed to providing superior transportation solutions to our customers, it is also a great place to work. We know and appreciate that it is only through the dedicated service of our employees that we fulfill our mission focusing on safety, customer service and employee training.