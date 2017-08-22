Frontida Assisted Living is HIRING-CNAs & Caregivers

Frontida Assisted Living is Hiring

CNAs & Caregivers!

Full & Part time 2nd shift

Responsibilities Include:

Caring for people who are unable to live alone and assisting them with daily living (eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, etc.).

Encouraging residents to make safe decisions.

Cooking, cleaning, passing medications, and keeping the home in order.

Leading activities for the residents and accompanying them on outings.

Benefits Include:

PTO

Holiday pay

Paid training

Flexible schedule for students

Health insurance benefits

Tuition reimbursement

Are you a fit for this passionate team? Apply online at http://frontidacare.com/careers/.

Full job description on www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com

Racine: #2153521 / Kenosha: #2152523

Applications available at Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine.