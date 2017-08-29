From Wisconsin to Texas with LOVE donation drive

We are collecting critical items for our friends in Texas after the catastrophic flooding happening down there. We have gotten a semi/trailer and driver to donate transport to Texas thanks to Shawn Wiskerchen

Staging will be at the Woof Daycare we are anticipating picking up the trailer and will be staged there. We are currently coordinating with volunteers and rescue personnel in Conroe Texas. We anticipate being en route to Texas early next week

COLLECTION RUNS NOW THROUGH SATURDAY

September 2nd at the following locations

RACINE LOCATIONS

The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding 5326 Durand Ave, Racine WI (Behind Regency Mall) Foxhole Lounge (inside the VFW) 820 Main Street, Racine WI

Cham Tap North 4653 Douglas Ave, Racine WI Cham Tap South 2511 Durand Ave, Racine WI

Katies K9 Klubhouse (accepting pet donations) 5246 Douglas Ave, Racine,

WEST ALLIS WI

Brass Monkey Pub & Grill (West Allis Location) 11904 w. Greenfield Ave West Allis, Wi 53214

KENOSHA

Live a Little consignment 5811 6th ave.

Needed items

Baby food and formula

Personal care items (shampoo, soap,deorderant)

Toothbrushes and tooth paste

First aid supplies

LED Lights/Flash lights

Batteries

Paper goods (paper plates, paper towels, disposable cups and utensils)

non perishable food items:Canned meats, vegetables and fruits

Shelf stable milk

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, cleaners, garbage bags)

Socks and underwear (new only) for children and adults all sizesPets

Dog food (dry and wet)

Cat Food (dry and wet)

Treats

Cat litter

blankets

sheets

Non critical needs clothing for babies, children adults ALL SIZES. We will put all critical items on the semi first