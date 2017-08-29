From Wisconsin to Texas with LOVE donation drive
We are collecting critical items for our friends in Texas after the catastrophic flooding happening down there. We have gotten a semi/trailer and driver to donate transport to Texas thanks to Shawn Wiskerchen
Staging will be at the Woof Daycare we are anticipating picking up the trailer and will be staged there. We are currently coordinating with volunteers and rescue personnel in Conroe Texas. We anticipate being en route to Texas early next week
COLLECTION RUNS NOW THROUGH SATURDAY
September 2nd at the following locations
RACINE LOCATIONS
The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding 5326 Durand Ave, Racine WI (Behind Regency Mall)
Foxhole Lounge (inside the VFW) 820 Main Street, Racine WI
Cham Tap North 4653 Douglas Ave, Racine WI
Cham Tap South 2511 Durand Ave, Racine WI
Katies K9 Klubhouse (accepting pet donations) 5246 Douglas Ave, Racine,
WEST ALLIS WI
Brass Monkey Pub & Grill (West Allis Location) 11904 w. Greenfield Ave West Allis, Wi 53214
KENOSHA
Live a Little consignment 5811 6th ave.
Needed items
Baby food and formula
Personal care items (shampoo, soap,deorderant)
Toothbrushes and tooth paste
First aid supplies
LED Lights/Flash lights
Batteries
Paper goods (paper plates, paper towels, disposable cups and utensils)
non perishable food items:Canned meats, vegetables and fruits
Shelf stable milk
Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, cleaners, garbage bags)
Socks and underwear (new only) for children and adults all sizesPets
Dog food (dry and wet)
Cat Food (dry and wet)
Treats
Cat litter
blankets
sheets
Non critical needs clothing for babies, children adults ALL SIZES. We will put all critical items on the semi first