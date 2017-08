Friday August 18th-Employment Training Resource Expo

Employment Training Resource Expo

Friday August 18th

11am to 2pm

2113 N Wisconsin St

Racine

Your next step to being your best!

 Do you need help?

 Are you looking for work?

 Do you want to be trained for a new career?

Come out to see what resources benefit you!!!

Employers will be present along with community and socials resources and information on employment training programs will be available!