Four men arrested after shots fired on Racine’s Southside

On Tuesday August 8th, 2017, at 10:58pm officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were sent to the area of Durand Av. and Gates St. for a report of shots fired. Dispatchers provided responding officers with updated information as the complainant was following the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was located in the 13000 block of Washington Ave., and officers initiated a high risk stop.

The occupants of vehicle were detained, and transported back to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. During the continued investigation, additional evidence was located including a handgun found inside of the suspect vehicle. The complainant’s vehicle was damaged as a result of this incident; however, nobody was injured.

The following parties were transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:

Derrick L. Harris, 26, from Illinois: 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Intimidation of a Witness, Disorderly Conduct (While Armed).

Michael A. Bonds, 29, from Illinois: Intimidation of a Witness.

Jose E. Lazcon, 22, from Racine: Intimidation of a Witness.

Ra Shawn T. Bumpus, 21, from Racine: Intimidation of a Witness.

Assistance was provided by the Sturtevant Police Department, and Racine County Sheriff.