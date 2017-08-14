Dave Jones, Inc is expanding and HIRING

Dave Jones, Inc. is a full service mechanical contractor, providing plumbing, HVAC, and
fire sprinkling installations in both residential and commercial settings, mostly within
new construction, with a complete service and remodeling department for Southern WI.
Dave Jones, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer.
As we expand into Southeastern Wisconsin, we need to grow our staff, seeking:
Journeyman Plumber
– Current Journeyman or Master Plumber WI license
HVAC Install – Crew Lead
– Experienced Installer/Crew Leader or completion of apprenticeship
program
Plumbing Laborer
– Assist Foreman in all plumbing duties; Desire to learn the trade
HVAC Laborers
– Assist Installers with all installation duties; Desire to learn the trade
Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation; willing to travel to work sites
Ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs. frequently
Dave Jones, Inc. is proud to offer a full benefits package
Mail resume to: Dave Jones, Inc.
2225 Kilgust Rd.
Madison, WI 53713
Fax resume to: (608) 268-7579
Helping protect people
And property.