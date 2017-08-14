Dave Jones, Inc is expanding and HIRING

Dave Jones, Inc PLUMBING, HEATING & COOLING

FIRE PROTECTION

is expanding and HIRING

Dave Jones, Inc. is a full service mechanical contractor, providing plumbing, HVAC, and

fire sprinkling installations in both residential and commercial settings, mostly within

new construction, with a complete service and remodeling department for Southern WI.

Dave Jones, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer.

As we expand into Southeastern Wisconsin, we need to grow our staff, seeking:

 Journeyman Plumber

– Current Journeyman or Master Plumber WI license

 HVAC Install – Crew Lead

– Experienced Installer/Crew Leader or completion of apprenticeship

program

 Plumbing Laborer

– Assist Foreman in all plumbing duties; Desire to learn the trade

 HVAC Laborers

– Assist Installers with all installation duties; Desire to learn the trade

 Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation; willing to travel to work sites

 Ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs. frequently

 Dave Jones, Inc. is proud to offer a full benefits package

Mail resume to: Dave Jones, Inc.

2225 Kilgust Rd.

Madison, WI 53713

Fax resume to: (608) 268-7579

Helping protect people

And property.