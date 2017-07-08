CUTE PUPPY ALERT! Adopt Velma!

Velma came into an overflowing shelter with her three brothers. She is believed to be a border collie mix with either Pyrenees or more than likely lab mix. Velma is good with other dogs and she loves playing in the yard with the other dogs. She is great with kids, working very hard on petty training. She has mastered sit and is doing great while walking! Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate. You can apply to adopt her atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!