County Execute To Hold Listening Session To Discuss Community Aquatic Center

Racine – Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will use his upcoming monthly
listening session to discuss future plans for Pritchard Park, including the SC Johnson
Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park.
The listening session will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23,
2017, at the Pritchard Park Pavilion, 2800 Ohio Street, Racine. All residents of Racine
County – and particularly those who live near the park – are invited to give their input
about the project.
“The purpose of my listening sessions is to engage Racine County residents and share
county news and information,” Delagrave said. “We are using our August 23rd session
as a community discussion for the neighbors and community to learn more about the
exciting plans for Pritchard Park. We believe the aquatic center project will enhance our
quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will
have the opportunity to enjoy it.”
The aquatic center is being funded through a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson.
The centerpiece will be two separate swimming pools – a lap pool and an activity pool –
that have almost 15,000 total square feet of water surface. Special pool features include
large water slides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature, and a
zero-depth pool for young children. The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will
include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and
shaded lounge areas. The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.
Groundbreaking is projected to take place this fall, with the opening targeted for 2018.
Accompanying Delagrave at the Pritchard Park listening session will be members of the
aquatic park design team, the YMCA, the County Executive’s staff and of various county
departments. Other elected officials and County Supervisors also attend these listening
sessions, if their schedules permit.
Delagrave’s listening sessions are usually scheduled on the second Wednesday of the
month, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with dates subject to change.