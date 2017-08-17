County Execute To Hold Listening Session To Discuss Community Aquatic Center

Racine – Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will use his upcoming monthly

listening session to discuss future plans for Pritchard Park, including the SC Johnson

Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park.

The listening session will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23,

2017, at the Pritchard Park Pavilion, 2800 Ohio Street, Racine. All residents of Racine

County – and particularly those who live near the park – are invited to give their input

about the project.

“The purpose of my listening sessions is to engage Racine County residents and share

county news and information,” Delagrave said. “We are using our August 23rd session

as a community discussion for the neighbors and community to learn more about the

exciting plans for Pritchard Park. We believe the aquatic center project will enhance our

quality of life by offering fun and healthy recreational activities for all ages. Everyone will

have the opportunity to enjoy it.”

The aquatic center is being funded through a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson.

The centerpiece will be two separate swimming pools – a lap pool and an activity pool –

that have almost 15,000 total square feet of water surface. Special pool features include

large water slides, a water play structure, a rope course, water spray feature, and a

zero-depth pool for young children. The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center will

include a 4,800 square-foot pool building with changing rooms, a concession stand and

shaded lounge areas. The Racine Family YMCA will manage the facility.

Groundbreaking is projected to take place this fall, with the opening targeted for 2018.

Accompanying Delagrave at the Pritchard Park listening session will be members of the

aquatic park design team, the YMCA, the County Executive’s staff and of various county

departments. Other elected officials and County Supervisors also attend these listening

sessions, if their schedules permit.

Delagrave’s listening sessions are usually scheduled on the second Wednesday of the

month, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with dates subject to change.