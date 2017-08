Citizen asking for help from community to locate stolen 2013 Nissan Altima

The owner of a stolen vehicle is asking for help from the community to locate it. It’s a grey charcoal Nissan Altima 2013 with a sunroof

License plate number is 875-ZFZ

Hello kitty bobble head and a hello kitty steering wheel. They probably took it off but just in case they didn’t! Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300 reference #17-36948